GridCoin Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $378.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

