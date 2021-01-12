Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) were up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRGSF shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grieg Seafood ASA in a report on Sunday, December 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

