GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.41 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 240.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 181,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.