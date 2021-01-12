GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

GRWG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. 20,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.41 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 240.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 181,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

