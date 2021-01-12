Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Update

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GRUSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Grown Rogue International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
About Grown Rogue International
Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.