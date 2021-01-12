Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Update

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GRUSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Grown Rogue International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; flower pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates; and chocolate edibles.

