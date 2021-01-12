GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.43. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,613 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.55.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

