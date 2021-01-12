GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GGTTF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. GTEC has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About GTEC
