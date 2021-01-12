GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GGTTF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. GTEC has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About GTEC

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

