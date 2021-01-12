Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,721. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $55,968.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,597,708. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

