Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.67. 27,530,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 71,077,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 480.23% and a negative return on equity of 75.36%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
About Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
