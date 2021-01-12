Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.67. 27,530,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 71,077,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 480.23% and a negative return on equity of 75.36%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.