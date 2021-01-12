Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,268 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Halliburton by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

