Halving Coin Price Reaches $0.0385 on Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $69,942.23 and $93.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00111344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00255750 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Halving Coin Token Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Token Trading

Halving Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.