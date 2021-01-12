Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.35. 130,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 333,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$186.81 million and a P/E ratio of 192.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$26,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,652.40.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.