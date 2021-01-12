Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) Announces GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HAN traded down GBX 2.87 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 209.13 ($2.73). 25,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hansa Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.77 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218 ($2.85).

Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

