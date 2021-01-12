Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €101.71 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €101.71 ($119.66) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.84 ($73.93).

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) stock opened at €105.20 ($123.76) on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12-month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is €80.16 and its 200-day moving average is €58.55.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

