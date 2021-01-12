Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HPGLY stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

