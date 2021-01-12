Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) Trading 15% Higher

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 121,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 51,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) Company Profile (CVE:HPY)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property that comprises 31 mineral tenures totaling approximately 10,350 hectares and the West Valley property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 14,957 hectares.

