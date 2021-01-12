HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $18.95 million and $6.50 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00112564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00267394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00063234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

