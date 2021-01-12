Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

HRGLY remained flat at $$46.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.21. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

