Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 1,450

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,578.67 ($20.63).

LON HL traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,628 ($21.27). The company had a trading volume of 724,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,601.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,633.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

In related news, insider John Troiano acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81) per share, for a total transaction of £196,272 ($256,430.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

