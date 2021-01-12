Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HOG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,010. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,167 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

