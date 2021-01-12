Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HOG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. 22,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,188 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,167 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after acquiring an additional 628,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

