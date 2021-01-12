Harmony (ONE) Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $49.09 million and $5.87 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00381271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.45 or 0.04254840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.