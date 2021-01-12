Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $89.31 or 0.00266120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 449,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,526 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

