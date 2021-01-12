HashCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $21,395.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $198,403.06 and approximately $21,395.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00371554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.98 or 0.04313974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

