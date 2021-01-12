Haywood Securities Increases AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$19.00

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 478,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$936.20 million and a PE ratio of 574.19. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$225,000. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,116,646 over the last three months.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

