HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 182.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,813,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,674. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

