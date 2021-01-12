HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.99. 8,304,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

