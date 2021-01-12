HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,317 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $965,000.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X E-commerce ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

