HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 673 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,448. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

