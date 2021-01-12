HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,591 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,430,000 after buying an additional 244,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,379,000. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 45,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.88. 3,187,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,003. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $236.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.502 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

