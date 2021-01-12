HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. 2,659,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.