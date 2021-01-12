HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $797,000.

IJH traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $244.14. 1,221,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $244.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

