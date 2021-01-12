HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.43. 5,141,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

