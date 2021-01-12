HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

EMQQ stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.26. 279,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,015. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

