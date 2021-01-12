HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 485.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

PSK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 989,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,798. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

