HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.16. 2,293,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,818. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $350.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

