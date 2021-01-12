HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,027,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 121,374 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

AGZ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.24. 1,008,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.90 and a 1-year high of $124.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

