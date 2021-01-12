HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 507.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares during the period. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.63% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. Professional Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,104. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.