HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. 9,659,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,830. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

