HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,684. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $110.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

