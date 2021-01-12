HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,897,000 after purchasing an additional 699,812 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,684.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 297,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 399.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 301,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 241,118 shares during the period.

HYLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. 401,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,298. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

