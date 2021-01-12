HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after acquiring an additional 312,559 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,966,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

VHT stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.49. The company had a trading volume of 208,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.14. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

