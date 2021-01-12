HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

MCD stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

