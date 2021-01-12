HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,204,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

