HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Up 5.8%

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.44. 352,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 433,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCHC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HC2 news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 197,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $689,442.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in HC2 during the second quarter worth $38,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

