Head-To-Head Analysis: Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

83.4% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) $442.22 million 5.50 -$9.23 million $0.35 154.14 Varonis Systems $254.19 million 22.22 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -70.37

Bottomline Technologies (de) has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies (de), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 5 0 2.71 Varonis Systems 0 3 15 0 2.83

Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus target price of $53.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.30%. Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $139.95, suggesting a potential downside of 21.39%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) -1.67% 3.79% 1.96% Varonis Systems -33.75% -97.77% -24.40%

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats Varonis Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to banks and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking Intelligent Engagement platform that enables banks to engage with customers; legal spend management solutions and services, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions to monitor, replay, and analyse user behaviour and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; payment automation solutions that generate various domestic and international payment instructions along with consolidated bank reporting of cash activity; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves and IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.