Head to Head Contrast: Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Blue Dolphin Energy $309.26 million 0.02 $7.36 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Blue Dolphin Energy -5.07% 8,476.37% -15.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sanchez Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

