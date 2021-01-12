Head-To-Head Survey: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DXI Capital and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital -482.84% N/A -199.48% Black Stone Minerals 31.42% 16.85% 9.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXI Capital and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $950,000.00 0.94 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 3.54 $214.37 million $1.16 6.72

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital.

Volatility & Risk

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DXI Capital and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 3 2 1 2.67

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats DXI Capital on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 68,543 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

