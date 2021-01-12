Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Shares Gap Up to $379.00

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $379.00, but opened at $396.00. Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) shares last traded at $386.50, with a volume of 2,328 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The company has a market cap of £322.57 million and a PE ratio of -34.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 365.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 297.90.

About Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.