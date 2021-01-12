Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Director Phillip R. Knoll Sells 14,000 Shares

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

HWX traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.85. 117,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 103.21. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.88 million and a PE ratio of -35.63.

Get Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) alerts:

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.